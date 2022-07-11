Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow stock opened at $494.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 449.23, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.