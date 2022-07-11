Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,792,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,542,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.