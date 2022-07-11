Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAL Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

