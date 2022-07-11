Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of PRU opened at $96.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.