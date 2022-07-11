Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,617,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,741,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $244.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $227.97 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.