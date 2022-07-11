Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $524.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.95 and its 200-day moving average is $534.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,008 shares of company stock worth $417,216,091 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.66.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

