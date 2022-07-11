Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,686,000 after buying an additional 3,637,970 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 582,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $26.91 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

