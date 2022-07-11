Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $74.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

