Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

