Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

