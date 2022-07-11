Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,444 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.