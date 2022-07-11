Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

