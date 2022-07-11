Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

