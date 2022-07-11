Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,264 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

