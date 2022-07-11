Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 92,897 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

