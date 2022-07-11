Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

