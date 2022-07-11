Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $99.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.