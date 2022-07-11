Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37.

