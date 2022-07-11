Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,046 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $21.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

