Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,554 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 32,938 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $62.68 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.