Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

