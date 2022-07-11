Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 294,394 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 1,899.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.03 on Monday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

