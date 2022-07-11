Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE TSM opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

