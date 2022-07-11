Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,720 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $294.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $295.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $82,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

