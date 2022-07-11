Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

