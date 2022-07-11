Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

