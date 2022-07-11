Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

NYSE:SHW opened at $238.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

