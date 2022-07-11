Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,377 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $193.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

