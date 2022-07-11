Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19.

