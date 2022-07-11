Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 832 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $224.72 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

