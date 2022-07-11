Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $221.11 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

