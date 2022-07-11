KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 409.61, a current ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

