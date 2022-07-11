Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

