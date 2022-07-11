Ledyard National Bank Has $1.39 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.77 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

