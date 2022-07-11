Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

