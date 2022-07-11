Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 116,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 258,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

