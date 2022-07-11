Lipe & Dalton Sells 160 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

