Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

