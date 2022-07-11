Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX opened at $91.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

