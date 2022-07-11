Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NJR opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 146.47%.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.