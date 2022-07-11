Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,540.23.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

