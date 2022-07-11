Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $79.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.