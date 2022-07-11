Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $58.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

