Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,564,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

