Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,780 shares of company stock worth $9,205,053 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

