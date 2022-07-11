Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $251,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.1% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

