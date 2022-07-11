Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $164.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

