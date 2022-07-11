Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:VNT opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

