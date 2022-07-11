Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.77 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $413,088 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.