Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,098,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,489,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,486,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $2,110,512. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSD stock opened at $103.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.